A cross between Lion's Tabernacle x Tahoe OG, this indica-dominant hybrid delivers CBD relief with pungent aromas of floral earth and pine.
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.
CBD OG effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
62% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
62% of people say it helps with anxiety
We are a fully organic Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in historic Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. Our genetics are carefully selected and endure rigorous phenotype-hunting before becoming available, ensuring the best possible qualities that each strain has to offer. Our product is grown in soil as we believe the flavor benefits outweigh the production benefits of soil-less grown product. We grow in fully- automated, state-of-the-art greenhouses that allow us to maximize our ability to produce premium, quality cannabis. Our use of pesticides is focused on Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and minimal amounts of only organic WSLCB-allowed pesticides. Ask about us in a retail shop near you!