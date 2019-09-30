Loading…
Logo for the brand Dream Steam Vapes

Dream Steam Vapes

Purple Afghan Kush Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Purple Afghan Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
