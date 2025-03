DRIP DROPS is a tincture line that features an easy way to administer and titer medicine into ones daily life and routine. Each 30mL bottle contains 600mg of cannabinoids. For every 1mL (or 20 drops) it is equal to 20mg of active cannabinoids, so each drop of tincture is 1mg of medicine. This makes it easy for a patient to get the exact dose they are requiring without the fear of taking too much. There are 3 formulas we offer in 2 flavors; we have a High THC, High CBD, and a 1:1 that is offered in Vanilla and Natural flavoring. We also offer a Pet version that uses exclusively CBD/CBG

