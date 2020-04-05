Deals
Effective 04/02/2020, JARS Cannabis Temporary Hours will be 8am – 8pm until further notice. We only be accepting Online Orders that will be picked up via our CURBSIDE DRIVE THRU (NO ATM Available). Reward Redemption is suspended until further notice. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we take these extra precautions to provide the safest environment possible for all who visit and work at our dispensaries. Venom Cartridges $20 each or 3/$50 Sublime edibles Buy 2, Get 1 Free! Tru Infusion 100mg Brownies - $6 each K.I.N.D. Live Resin - Half Grams 2/$60 Full Grams 2/$90 Tru Infusion Cartridges $25 each or 5/$100 **Select™ Elite 2-4-6-8 Cartridge Deal** NEW! Select™ ELite LIVE Resin Cartridges: Half Grams 2/$70 Full Grams 2/$100 Select™ Elite 1000mg THC Drops 2/$90
