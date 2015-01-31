About this product
DRO Loose Lips Sink Ships Rain Jacket is made of light water-resistant material. The Jacket has large print on the backside, on both sleeves and on the front chest. DRO Woven labels attached on the hood and the lower hem. Pimps Up. Hoes Down.
Perfect for those grey Spring, Summer and Fall days.
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
Gucci OG effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
