About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization, Chocolate Mint OG crosses Emerald OG with the famous Grandaddy Purple. Much like its parents, this strain has big dense buds. With a name as enticing as it sounds, deep flavors and aromas surround Chocolate Mint OG with its notes of chocolate, mint, pine, and spice. The exceptionally potent high is balanced, making this a great strain for experienced smokers who are read to take off.
Chocolate Mint OG effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DTF - Downtown Flower
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor.
Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony.
Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers.
Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days.
The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.
