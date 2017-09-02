About this product

The 90's brought a lot of great stuff. Some epic music, the feminised seed technique (invented by yours truly) and a true 'coffeeshop classic'; the legendary, high yielding, knock-you-out Power Plant.



Even today you can still find this variety in many Dutch coffeeshops. Power Plant has South African roots and is known for its ease of grow with large harvests, great taste and powerful effect. If you have ever been to a coffeeshop in The Netherlands between 1997 and now, you probably have smoked it and most likely Power Plant made your stay in our country even more pleasant.



Because of its success over the past decades, it may not surprise you to know that we are now finally introducing the autoflowering version of the original 'Queen of Dutch coffeeshops'!



Auto Power Plant grows in just 10 weeks into a large sized autoflower, with hard, dense nugs and packs the same Power Plant Punch as the 90's classic. Its very attractive bud-to-leaf ratio and bumper harvests, make this variety especially popular with commercial growers.



The first drag from your joint, bong or vaporizer will take you right back to the era where it all began.