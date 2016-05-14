About this product
CBD Skunk Haze® comes from a project between Dutch Passion and CBD Crew. The goal was to achieve a CBD rich variety useful for medical growers. For medical use low %THC is preferred for some medical patients who want a relaxing and high quality genuine cannabis effect without the intensity that some high THC varieties give. Recreational users find that high CBD levels give a very comfortable and smooth high without anxiety or paranoia. Ratio of CBD:THC is between 1:1 and 4:1. Usually the CBD is present in greater quantities than THC. To create this variety our Haze/Skunk (winner of the 1992 High Times Cannabis Cup) was carefully crossed with a high CBD variety.
CBD Skunk Haze® produces large tall plants. This Sativa/Indica cross (50/50) produces large buds which are not too dense. The aroma and taste are of spicy cedar wood alongside tones of citrus, pine and mint. CBD Skunk Haze® grows well Indoors and in a greenhouse. The flowering period is approximately 10 weeks and yields up to 450 grams/m2 are possible under ideal conditions.
CBD Skunk Haze® produces large tall plants. This Sativa/Indica cross (50/50) produces large buds which are not too dense. The aroma and taste are of spicy cedar wood alongside tones of citrus, pine and mint. CBD Skunk Haze® grows well Indoors and in a greenhouse. The flowering period is approximately 10 weeks and yields up to 450 grams/m2 are possible under ideal conditions.
About this strain
Skunk Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.