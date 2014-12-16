About this product
Outlaw Amnesia is a top quality old-school Amnesia Haze dominant Sativa that will appeal to both beginners and connoisseur growers alike. She is 80/20 sativa/indica with around 20% THC and is a cross of our Super Haze with a very special clone of Amnesia. The high is powerful and fast with a clear uplifting sativa high and a strong Haze accent. The taste is fresh, sour, strong and old-school Hazy. OutLaw will stretch more than most, she can triple in height during bloom, and grows well with the SCROG method.
Although she can be harvested as early as 9 weeks, a full 12 week flower period may be required for best taste, yield and high. She grows well in all grow mediums with perhaps the best yields in hydro where yields of up to 500g/m2 are possible, classifying this as a high production variety.
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
