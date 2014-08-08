About this strain
Stella Blue is a 70% sativa strain from Humboldt County, California, that is said to be a cross between Blueberry and an unknown sativa. Testament to its Blueberry parentage is Stella Blue’s sweet, fruity aroma, enriched by notes of orange and berry. Stella Blue’s happy, giggly, and uplifting sensations take over immediately, and can easily be used for either functional focus or lazy relaxation.
Stella Blue effects
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
92% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
71% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Fatigue
35% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
