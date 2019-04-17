Space Cake, also known as "Space Age Cake," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies with Snow Lotus. Space Cake offers a creamy flavor profile you expect from a cookies strain, backed up by bright notes of fruit and berries. In terms of effects, Space Cake produces an uplifting high that leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground. According to growers, this strain takes the famous GSS to soaring new heights by increasing both yield and trichome production thanks to the healthy Snow Lotus male. Space Cake was originally bred by Bodhi Seeds.