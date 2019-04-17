Loading…
Space Cake Pre-Rolls 2g 4-pack

by Eastmont Slims
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Space Cake

Space Cake, also known as "Space Age Cake," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC Forum Cut Cookies with Snow Lotus. Space Cake offers a creamy flavor profile you expect from a cookies strain, backed up by bright notes of fruit and berries. In terms of effects, Space Cake produces an uplifting high that leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground. According to growers, this strain takes the famous GSS to soaring new heights by increasing both yield and trichome production thanks to the healthy Snow Lotus male. Space Cake was originally bred by Bodhi Seeds.

43 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
