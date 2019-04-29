ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Forum Cut Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Forum Cut Cookies

Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Forum Cut Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 19 reviews

Forum Cut Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

write a review

Find Forum Cut Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Forum Cut Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain child
Glazed Cherries
child

Products with Forum Cut Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Forum Cut Cookies nearby.

Most popular in