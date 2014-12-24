Loading…
White Rhino Pre-Rolls 2.5g 10-pack

by Eastmont Slims
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino is a hybrid marijuana strain bred from White Widow and North American Indica, resulting in a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

White Rhino effects

811 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
