Cooks & Castles Live Rosin Blend 2G Disposable (Grease Monkey)
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthAnxiousDry eyes
- Feelings:RelaxedSleepyHungry
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Grease Monkey effects are mostly calming.
Grease Monkey potency is higher THC than average.
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
