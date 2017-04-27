Strain: Grease Monkey

Classification: Hybrid



What do you get when you combine the calming effects of Gorilla Glue #4 with the sweet and euphoric waves of Cookies & Cream? One super-chill and extra-tasty hybrid vape! That's right, our new Cooks & Castles disposable vape features two super potent grams of our proprietary OMG blend that features generous amounts of Delta-8 THC, HHC, THC-P, CBN, and Live Rosin derived from the popular hybrid strain Grease Monkey. We throw in the live rosin into the mix to give you one true-to-strain kooky concoction. This is the perfect treat to unwind after a long day. Drop all your stress and slide into euphoria.

