Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough) Delta-8 THC Disposable
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Berry Slush is what happens when a Strawberry Cough vape pen marries a Mojito disposable! Keep things cool, creative, and copacetic with this sweet sativa blend! The sweetness of strawberry compliments the tart citrus burst of a mojito, ensuring that you'll feel productive enough to channel all your creative juices. Once you're done enjoying it, you can simply toss your disposable vape. Pretty convenient right?
Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito
Strain Classification: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito
Strain Classification: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!