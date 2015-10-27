About this product

Berry Slush is what happens when a Strawberry Cough vape pen marries a Mojito disposable! Keep things cool, creative, and copacetic with this sweet sativa blend! The sweetness of strawberry compliments the tart citrus burst of a mojito, ensuring that you'll feel productive enough to channel all your creative juices. Once you're done enjoying it, you can simply toss your disposable vape. Pretty convenient right?



Strain Crosses: Strawberry Cough x Mojito



Strain Classification: Sativa



Terpene Profile: Productive // Creative // Energetic



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device

* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency