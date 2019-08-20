Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Piña Express (Pineapple Express) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Love Pineapple Express vape cartridges? Wild about Trainwreck too? Boy, do we have some good news for you! All aboard the Piña Express! Fresh-cut pineapple and mango chunks are finished with a light peppery spice to leave in a limbo between anti-social and hyper-social. Fair warning, you'll get a very short list of things done before you fall into a state of deep couch-lock!
Strain Crosses: Pineapple Express x Trainwreck
Strain Classification: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Creative // Social // Energetic
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
