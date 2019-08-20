Loading…
Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six Brand - Piña Express (Pineapple Express) Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Love Pineapple Express vape cartridges? Wild about Trainwreck too? Boy, do we have some good news for you! All aboard the Piña Express! Fresh-cut pineapple and mango chunks are finished with a light peppery spice to leave in a limbo between anti-social and hyper-social. Fair warning, you'll get a very short list of things done before you fall into a state of deep couch-lock!

Strain Crosses: Pineapple Express x Trainwreck

Strain Classification: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Creative // Social // Energetic

* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic BLINC® Technology
* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility
* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
