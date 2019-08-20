About this product

Love Pineapple Express vape cartridges? Wild about Trainwreck too? Boy, do we have some good news for you! All aboard the Piña Express! Fresh-cut pineapple and mango chunks are finished with a light peppery spice to leave in a limbo between anti-social and hyper-social. Fair warning, you'll get a very short list of things done before you fall into a state of deep couch-lock!



Strain Crosses: Pineapple Express x Trainwreck



Strain Classification: Hybrid



Terpene Profile: Creative // Social // Energetic



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic BLINC® Technology

* Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility

* Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC