Strain: Green Crack

Classification: Sativa



Awaken your mind with a taste explosion of mango and orange. Mango Mobbin’ features the energizing Green Crack strain in a tropical blend of Delta-8 THC, HHC, THC-P, and CBN. This is what is considered a 'blackout' blend as it is expected the sheer number of cannabinoids is keen to quite literally knock you off your seat. If you know a thing or two about Green Crack, you know it’s a potent sativa strain, and we’ve made it even stronger by extracting the strain's terpenes with the use of live rosin to accentuate the strain's unique effects. It’s all your thoughts and daydreams flash mobbin’ at once while you puff from a hammock and sing along.

read more