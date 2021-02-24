Huckleberry Soda #4 Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Black Cherry Soda ~ Huckleberry Hound:
Huckleberry Soda carries with it a skunky berry flavor with just a pinch of diesel. This fun hybrid provides users with a relaxing, but primarily cerebral and euphoric effects.
Huckleberry Soda effects
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
