Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Huckleberry Hound

Huckleberry Hound

Huckleberry Hound is an obscure hybrid that has alleged roots in Blueberry and Chemdawg families. With notes of berry intermixed with a palatable melange of chemicals, this flower's bouquet is challenging but worthwhile. Expect airy body effects that take on more weight with time and cerebral effects that remind many of Sour Diesel’s type of mental stimuli. Most Chemdawg lineage is potent, so be aware, as this strain is a howler. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Avatar for gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
Damn you gotta be kidding. ..Chem and blueberry fuck yeah it's fire. The body effects are wonderful for cancer recovery. Got mine at CDXX Boutique in Michigan. Find yours trust me
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ghoster76
Member since 2018
Very strong earthy taste with that hint of berry. Probably one of the greatest strains I have gotten a hold of in a while! Pretty baked at the moment haha! Awesome body buzz with an enjoyable head high! Def would recommend this to other tokers!
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Find Huckleberry Hound nearby

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Huckleberry Hound
Strain child
Huckleberry Soda
child

Products with Huckleberry Hound

Good reads

