Harlequin is a high-CBD strain of cannabis known for its low psychoactive effects and potential medicinal properties. It typically has a CBD to THC ratio of around 5:2, and is often used to help manage pain, inflammation, anxiety, and other conditions.



Granddaddy Purple (GDP) is a popular Indica strain of cannabis known for its deep purple coloration and relaxing effects. It has a high THC content and is often used for its potent pain-relieving properties. Together these two strains make a potent 1:1 that is great for daytime use. Users report increased mood, decreased pain as well as stress relief.



> Pairs well with listening to the birds chirp and a nice walk in the woods

