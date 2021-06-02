About this product

Grown by PRO Farms, these 1g EFF Fruit Punch Pre-Rolls greet you with a rich and tropical smell that will transport you back to the good old days when all that mattered was playing in the sun and sipping overly sweetened beverages with friends.



With origins tracing back to Heavyweight Seeds, Fruit Punch is a three way cross of Skunk #1, Haze, and Northern Lights. Plants have a tendency to grow like a stretched out Christmas Tree dotted with glistening colas rather than ornaments.



Much like the beverage it's named for, Fruit Punch will put a smile on your face with a happy and creative buzz. Great for social engagements or when you have a lot to get done in the day.



As with many of the sweet strains, Fruit Punch is dominated by Myrcene which is complimented by Caryophyllene and Limonene to create the fruity smell and uplifting effects.



With its berry and citrus flavor profile and earthy candy aromas, this Fruit Punch is a treat all cannaseurs will enjoy. Medical users will love it for relief from Fatigue, anxiety and symptoms of PTSD.