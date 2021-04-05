Loading…
Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Blue Angel Cookies Crumble

Strain rating:
THC 16%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blue Angel Cookies Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Blue Angel Cookies effects

2 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!