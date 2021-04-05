Emerald Family Farms
Loyal Blue Angel Cookies Crumble
Strain rating:
THC 16%CBD —
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blue Angel Cookies Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
Blue Angel Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!