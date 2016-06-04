Loading…
Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Blueberry Muffin effects

Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
