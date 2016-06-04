Emerald Family Farms
Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Blueberry Muffin Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
