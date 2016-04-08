About this product
Deep Sleep also known as P.O. #4 is a hybrid that was developed by crossing Larry OG with a Bubba Kush pre-98 cut by Progressive Options in L.A., this example features nice sized mossy green colored flowers with a silvery T.H.C. sheen over the top of each and every nug.
Deep Sleep is a powerful Indica creeper and after ingestion she comes charging into the room like a bull in a china shop, grabbing my brain and instantly turning it into a cotton ball, fuzzy and contented. . A strong mental and physical dissociative feeling comes over me, creeping and crawling along Deep Sleep seems to be removing words from my mind as time passes it gets harder and harder to form sentences for this review. Physically I feel almost removed from myself, I barley feel the floor or the couch and my arms and legs feel heavy when I try to manipulate them. All of this culminating in me melting into the couch.
Popping open the tube, this Deep Sleep Pre-Roll releases a sour grapefruit fragrance with garlic and notes of gas and sunflower seeds. Setting flame to flower releases a bouquet of Tangerine, clover, pepper, gas, and notes of garlic onto the palate.
Inhaling deeply on this Deep Sleep, it pretty much put me into a coma. Deep Sleep is an Indica with gargantuan strength, instantly lowering my eyelids and turning my brain into a “silent observer”, a meditative mental space where you are aware of the goings on around you, but you have no emotional input; you are simply aware and content. Evening applications are best with this one.
About this strain
Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.
