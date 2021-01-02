Emerald Family Farms
Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Mike Larry Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
Mike Larry effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
5% of people say it helps with arthritis
Bipolar disorder
5% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
