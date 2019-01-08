Grown by Humbee Farms and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the Purple Punch pre-rolls will both relax you and treat your senses with a delightful terpene profile. Perfect for those in search of a gentle high, these pre-rolls are ready for action.



Purple Punch is a descendant of historic Indica lineage. A cross between Larry OG and Grandaddy Purp, this strain has made quite a name for itself within the cannabis community. Purple Punch forms impressively dense purple and green nugs coated in white, sugary trichomes.



Purple Punch has very relaxing, sedative effects with a touch of cerebral, more brainy feels in your headspace. Since it weighs in at 11.9%, this gentle and classic high is perfect for someone just beginning on their cannabis journey or someone who is worried about getting too high.



When you open up the packaging, pine and citrus aromas will enter the air. If you take a dry pull before lighting up, those aromas translate into distinct and delicious flavors. After combustion, the smoke you inhale becomes peppery and smooth at the same time.



These Purple Punch Pre-Rolls (say that five times fast) are fantastic for entry level stoners or someone in search of a moderate experience. These are great for relaxing during any part of the day, especially the evening.