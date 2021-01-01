About this product

Pet Wellness is a gentle yet very effective blend. The essential oils in this blend are known to support and strengthen the immune response while being safe with very low toxicity.

May be helpful for those animals under a lot of stress as well as those who have recurring infections that don't seem to be cleared up by antibiotics and medications.



Not To Be Used With

Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.

Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.

Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.

Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.



INGREDIENTS:

Cinnamomum camphora ct. 1,8 cineole (Ravintsara), Eucalyptus radiata (Eucalyptus Radiata), Cymbopogon martinii (Palmarosa), Melaleuca quinquenervia bs. viridiflora (Niaouli), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil