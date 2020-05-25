About this product
High terpene full spectrum extract. Made from live resin, activated thc content, flavenoids, mono terpenes and all activated compounds. Giving the user the entourage effects unique to each strain.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
