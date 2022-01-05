DURBAN POISON DELTA8 FLOWER is a hemp derived product. Delta 8 flower is considered the younger cousin to Delta 9 THC, due to its milder psychoactive properties. Delta 8 contributes to effects very similar to Delta-9 THC, but with a bit of a twist.



The DURBAN POISON DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for depression and anxiety, as well as chronic pain, and it can also be helpful with nausea while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.