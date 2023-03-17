PASSION FRUT Vape Cartridge is a pure hemp derived vaping experience. It is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. Made of the purest THC distillate and blended for the highest concentration possible.



EPIC POTENCY

A very potent blend created to give you the best of both worlds with a strong effect. Loaded with natural THC and a powerful blend of organic cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, etc.). We can guarantee that you will not want to try anything else. Our Epic Potency is not for the new user.

