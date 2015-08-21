About this product
Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
About this strain
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.