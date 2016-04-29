About this strain
Blackberry Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
