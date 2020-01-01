Originally from The Bay Area of California, Essential Extracts now processes some of the finest water extraction there is in Denver, CO. In 2010 the company began consulting and processing the strongest and most clean solventless concentrates around. The talented team at Essential Extracts has mastered the solventless extraction method from Nikka T; the owner of the first legal solventless company in the US. Being a leader in the cannabis industry as a consultor and processor, solventless product from Essential Extracts is alway done with the highest grade extraction services. In partnership with The Herbal Cure, a plethora of solventless extracts can be found on the medical and recreational side. Dispensaries across Colorado also get their material run by Essential Extracts. Without using butane, CO2 or ethanol Essential Extracts uses a solventless extraction method to create; solventless wax, solventless oil, solventless hash, solventless shatter, pressed hash and granular hash. Find a local dispensary that carries Essential Extracts and see why Essential Extracts solventless concentrates have won over 10 cannabis cup awards.