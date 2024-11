Deadband #7 was expertly bred to fuse robust flavors with exceptionally dense flower characteristics. It emanates classic skunk and OG aromas, promising a pungent, memorable experience. The potent effects are as profound as its fragrance, making it a top choice for those seeking intensity and depth in their experience. As the initial boldness subsides, it gently ushers in a delightful cherry aftertaste that lingers on the palate. This surprising twist of cherry adds a layer of complexity and makes each session uniquely enjoyable, ensuring that the taste remains as compelling as the effects. Perfect for evenings when relaxation is paramount, or when you're simply in the mood to indulge in something truly special, Deadband #7 offers a full-bodied experience.



