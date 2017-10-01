Loading…
Blueberry Pie Tincture - 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by Evexia CBD
Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 1000mg of hemp derived full spectrum CBD in six great flavors. If you have never tried CBD tincture before, 1000mg may be a good place to start.

Try 1ml twice a day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue

1000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle
CBD, CBDA , CBDV, CBG
1mg Dropper included
All natural, vegan, non-GMO
Handcrafted in the USA.
50 State Legal
Non-Psychoactive (No High)

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

76 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.

We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.

Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.