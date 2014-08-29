About this strain
Lavender Jones, also known as "Purple Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure. Lavender Jones effects promote deep relaxation coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones. Medical marijuana patients choose Lavender Jones to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Lavender Jones effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.