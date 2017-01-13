EVOLVD
Violet Delight Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Violet Delight effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
