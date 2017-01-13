Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand EVOLVD

EVOLVD

Violet Delight Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Violet Delight effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!