Excolo Farms
Thelonious Skunk
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Thelonious Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!