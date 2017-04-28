Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Excolo Farms

Excolo Farms

Thelonious Skunk

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Thelonious Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!