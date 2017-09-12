Nina Limone by Colorado Seed Inc. is a stimulating citrus-heavy cross of Super Lemon Haze and Rebel God Smoke. While this strain produces beautiful, rich nuggets of hard, resinous flower, the yield is small and unsuitable for mass production, but may still be found in special, rare quantities. Instead, CO Seed Inc. bred a series of strains to capture and stabilize the tropical qualities of Nina Limone in tandem with strains like Gupta Kush, Flo, Hawaiian Sunrise, and Silver Back.