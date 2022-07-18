Why Choose Canna King Cones - CBD Pre-Rolls? Each pre-roll is infused with 60 milligrams of high quality, full spectrum CBD (including CBC, CBG, CBN, etc.) and 100% natural herbs. One pre-roll weighs approximately 1 gram of smokable hemp flower. We know life can be sometimes stressful, but now you can relax and enjoy our pre-rolls anywhere, at any time of the day.



Choose between 1 pack or 3 pack:



60mg - 1 CBD Pre-roll / 60mg per

180mg - 3 CBD Pre-rolls / 60mg per

Recommended Use: Depending on your body type and prior use with CBD, we recommend starting with 1 pre-roll. If you are a first-time CBD user, try smoking only half and see how your body reacts to CBD before increasing your servings.



Made in the USA.

Product Details

Item NET Weight: 0.21 oz - 0.63 oz



Important Information

Full Spectrum Disclaimer



Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. Look over Your State’s Legality before purchasing.



Legal Disclaimer



These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice from your primary physician or any other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



Shipping Policy

At this time we are unable to ship products containing THC to Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, & Nebraska. Click HERE for more information.



