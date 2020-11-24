Extractioneering
About this product
Sour OG HTFSE Cartridge, grown by Livitia Farms.
Check out the link for test results.
Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.
Sour OG effects
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
