Logo for the brand Extractioneering

Extractioneering

Sour OG HTFSE Cured Resin Cartridge

HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Sour OG HTFSE Cartridge, grown by Livitia Farms.
Check out the link for test results.
Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.

Sour OG effects

Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
