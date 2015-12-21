Eybna
Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Lemon Skunk crossed with Super Silver Haze by Green House Seeds in the Netherlands
Major Terpenes
31.0% Terpinolene
20.5% Ocimene
13.3% Limonene
10.5% Myrcene
9.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
4.3% Beta-Pinene
2.9% Alpha-Pinene
1.9% Caryophyllene-Oxide
1.7% Alpha-Phellandrene
1.5% Delta-3-Carene
3.1% Other terpenes
Scent:
A typical haze note related to a dominant monoterpene named ‘Terpinolene’, balanced by a light and mildly acidic body of citrus and lemon flavors
Available Sizes:
50ml for 343$
250ml for 1375$
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
