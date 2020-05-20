About this product
Tastes like apple, cucumber, and garlic
Feels hazy, thought-provoking, and euphoric
Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, a-Maaliene
Total terpenes: 17%
About this strain
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.
Jelly Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
