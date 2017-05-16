● 40% Indica / 60% Sativa

Gorilla Cookies is a cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Falcanna was able to get the original Forum Cut from San Francisco during the height of Medical days. This selected cross is frosted with a consistent heavy coating of trichomes. The flavor harkens to the GG#4 skunkiness but with more of a sweet aftertaste (a bit like a sugar cookie!). All of our strains seem to have their fan base and none more so than the Gorilla Cookies. Enjoy a nice, hard hitting, intense high starting with a unique buzz from the energizing effects of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. We have always tried to breed away from anxiety causing smoke, and we feel we’ve done well with Gorilla Cookies, but she is one of our more potent offerings. Take it slow until you get to know her!

