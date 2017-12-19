About this product

Orange Blossom (sometimes referred to as Orange Kush) is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Orange Blossom is a true hyrbrid cross of Orange Buds and OG Kush that leans slightly toward Indica but provides an even mix of Sativa and Indica traits. As the strain name suggests, Orange Blossom has a undeniably pungent Orange/Citrus aroma & taste that make you instantly happy after smoking it. Falcanna's Orange Blossom THC levels test consistently in the upper 20%'s and it is a good strain for mood relaxation, inspiration, and general productivity.