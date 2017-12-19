Falcanna
Orange Blossom
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Orange Blossom (sometimes referred to as Orange Kush) is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Orange Blossom is a true hyrbrid cross of Orange Buds and OG Kush that leans slightly toward Indica but provides an even mix of Sativa and Indica traits. As the strain name suggests, Orange Blossom has a undeniably pungent Orange/Citrus aroma & taste that make you instantly happy after smoking it. Falcanna's Orange Blossom THC levels test consistently in the upper 20%'s and it is a good strain for mood relaxation, inspiration, and general productivity.
Orange Blossom effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
13% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!