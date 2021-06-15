FarmDirectCBDs
Bulk Wholesale Hemp CBD CBG D8 D10 THCp THCv THCo HHC Vape Carts
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
FarmDirectCBDs Lowest priced best choice:
FULL SPECTRUM CBD Distillate based
Best wholesale disposable cart. Made in Portland Oregon. Local pick up fine!
1 ml w/ 1 terp - natural or strain specific flavor.
CBD Live Resin Blend contains 700 mg CBD and
less than .3% THC making them fully complaint.
For the cost of time and materials, these can be packaged in a tube or with a printed card and your supplied graphic.
Bulk wholesale CBD VAPE CARTS priced @ $6.50 each
D8 Cart option:
Same as above but 800mg Hemp derived Delta 8 THC. Under .3 Delta 9
comes with your choice of up to 2 natural cannabis strain specific flavors. $7.00 each.
Delta 10 THCv THCp THCo and HHC - CALL US NOW TO AVOID LEAD TIME
Please see the premium package picture as a clam shelled example. Thanks and We look forward to working with you. #onelove
FULL SPECTRUM CBD Distillate based
Best wholesale disposable cart. Made in Portland Oregon. Local pick up fine!
1 ml w/ 1 terp - natural or strain specific flavor.
CBD Live Resin Blend contains 700 mg CBD and
less than .3% THC making them fully complaint.
For the cost of time and materials, these can be packaged in a tube or with a printed card and your supplied graphic.
Bulk wholesale CBD VAPE CARTS priced @ $6.50 each
D8 Cart option:
Same as above but 800mg Hemp derived Delta 8 THC. Under .3 Delta 9
comes with your choice of up to 2 natural cannabis strain specific flavors. $7.00 each.
Delta 10 THCv THCp THCo and HHC - CALL US NOW TO AVOID LEAD TIME
Please see the premium package picture as a clam shelled example. Thanks and We look forward to working with you. #onelove
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!