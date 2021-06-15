About this product

FarmDirectCBDs Lowest priced best choice:

FULL SPECTRUM CBD Distillate based

Best wholesale disposable cart. Made in Portland Oregon. Local pick up fine!

1 ml w/ 1 terp - natural or strain specific flavor.

CBD Live Resin Blend contains 700 mg CBD and

less than .3% THC making them fully complaint.

For the cost of time and materials, these can be packaged in a tube or with a printed card and your supplied graphic.



Bulk wholesale CBD VAPE CARTS priced @ $6.50 each



D8 Cart option:



Same as above but 800mg Hemp derived Delta 8 THC. Under .3 Delta 9

comes with your choice of up to 2 natural cannabis strain specific flavors. $7.00 each.



Delta 10 THCv THCp THCo and HHC - CALL US NOW TO AVOID LEAD TIME



Please see the premium package picture as a clam shelled example. Thanks and We look forward to working with you. #onelove