Logo for the brand Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY

Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY

CBD Gum making self-care simpler & stress-fress.
All categoriesHemp CBD

Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY products

3 products
Product image for Favour Gum - Original
Hemp CBD edibles
Favour Gum - Original
by Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY
Product image for Favour Gum - Immunity
Hemp CBD edibles
Favour Gum - Immunity
by Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY
Product image for Good To Go - Favour Gum Bundle
Hemp CBD edibles
Good To Go - Favour Gum Bundle
by Favour Gum | Save 25% with code LEAFLY