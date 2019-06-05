Female Seeds
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Genetic lineage: Blueberry x Cheese
Indoor: 7-9 weeks
Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods
Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm
Yield: Indoor: 400-600 g/m² | Outdoor: 150-200 g/plant
Taste/smell: Intense fruity cream-cheese smell and taste
Effect: Powerful, yet balanced stone/high
Our Blueberry Cheesecake (Cheese x Blueberry multiple hybrid) was selected from an extremely vigorous, smelly mother. We tried to recreate a very special phenotype we once found that had a really amazing Blueberry Cheesecake smell. And we succeeded! The Blueberry Cheesecake has two 2 phenos that only differ in appearance. 1 pheno is short and bushy (Indica look). This pheno will double in height from the beginning of the flowering stage. Pheno #2 tall thin shape (Sativa look) that will triple in height.
The plants are very resinous, giving healthy vigorous plants with a light blue shine. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs covered in a blanket of crystals. Really a big cropper with an amazing bag-appeal. You will be amazed of the huge trichome production covering the buds from top to bottom. Perfect for outdoor in Mediterranean climates and for charas production.
Very intense and stinky smell in the flowering stage: carbon filter is highly recommended! The taste is fruit on inhale and cheese on exhale. Blueberry cheesecake is a great strain for putting mind and body at ease.
Indoor: 7-9 weeks
Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods
Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-150 cm
Yield: Indoor: 400-600 g/m² | Outdoor: 150-200 g/plant
Taste/smell: Intense fruity cream-cheese smell and taste
Effect: Powerful, yet balanced stone/high
Our Blueberry Cheesecake (Cheese x Blueberry multiple hybrid) was selected from an extremely vigorous, smelly mother. We tried to recreate a very special phenotype we once found that had a really amazing Blueberry Cheesecake smell. And we succeeded! The Blueberry Cheesecake has two 2 phenos that only differ in appearance. 1 pheno is short and bushy (Indica look). This pheno will double in height from the beginning of the flowering stage. Pheno #2 tall thin shape (Sativa look) that will triple in height.
The plants are very resinous, giving healthy vigorous plants with a light blue shine. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs covered in a blanket of crystals. Really a big cropper with an amazing bag-appeal. You will be amazed of the huge trichome production covering the buds from top to bottom. Perfect for outdoor in Mediterranean climates and for charas production.
Very intense and stinky smell in the flowering stage: carbon filter is highly recommended! The taste is fruit on inhale and cheese on exhale. Blueberry cheesecake is a great strain for putting mind and body at ease.
Blueberry Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!