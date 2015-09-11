About this product

Genetic lineage: OG Kush x Chemdawg

Indoor flowering time: 8-9 weeks

Outdoor harvest: Yes. See map for suitable outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods

Height: Indoor: 80-110 cm | Outdoor: 1,5-2,5m

Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m² | Outdoor: 600-1200g/plant

Yield: smooth and delicate smell, intense flavour combination: sour lemon, pine and earthy with a pungent diesel/fuel taste.

Effect: intense and long lasting, it combines an uplifting and stimulating high with a more sedative Indica effect



This exciting American OG strain is the result of crossing an OG Kush mother with a highly potent original Chemdawg father. She is a strong, resistant and sturdy stemmed plant. Thanks to her genes the plants present OG Kush-type buds, really dense and pop-corn shaped.



She is a highly productive plant, with light green colored leaves (with different phenos the leaves tend to get a yellowish green aspect) and vivid green buds. These buds are abundantly covered with orange pistils giving the plant a beautiful and attractive appearance. Besides the orange pistils the buds have with a very noticeable layer of trichomes.



Keep humidity low in the final stages to prevent mould. She likes different growing technique. She’s a versatile plant and reacts well to stress and any overfeeding. Screen of Green training method is a highly recommended method.



The smoke is smooth and delicate, she charms with an intense combination of flavors. One can clearly distinguish pleasant notes of lemon, pine, earthy and a woody flavor. That is thanks to its OG Kush origins, while thanks to the Chemdawg father gives the strain a very distinctive, prominent sour taste of with that typical diesel/fuel taste.



The effect is intense, long lasting and combines two different but balanced highs. At first an uplifting and stimulating high, which then develops into a more indica effect developing a more sedative effect. Even though is not a complete couch-locker strain, it still helps you relax and alleviate stress.