About this product

Genetic lineage: Ice (pure) line x Grapefruit

Indoor: 8-9 weeks

Outdoor: YES.

Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 150-200 cm

Yield: Indoor: 550-650 g/m² | Outdoor: 300-400 g/plant

Taste/smell: Sweet, deep pink grapefruit with a hint of banana an earthy undertone

Effect: A euphoric high paired with a relaxing body sensation



Whilst experimenting in 2004, Ferry produced this most interesting cross. It was launched to great acclaim in 2005.



The perfect marriage between our Grapefruit and ICE. The Iced Grapefruit is the perfect mental painkiller. Where pharmaceutical antidepressants numb feelings, our Grapefruit cannabis makes people feel happy and enlightened, just like a classic Sativa. The ICE, being one of the strongest cannabis strains in the world, is more of a physical heavy bodied painkiller. The Iced Grapefruit holds some very promising prospects with a wide range of medical effects of the parents. Choose your own perfect keeper based on the particular medical traits you are looking for.



The Iced Grapefruit has two phenotypes: the first more Indica inclined with a shorter stature yet with a Sativa bud structure and large calyxes. This pheno is loaded with resin. The second phenotype is slightly taller and more Sativa looking. Overall, the Iced Grapefruit produces dense buds with a high calyx to leaf ratio. Iced Grapefruit can display some pink to purple hues at the end of flowering giving it an excellent bag appeal.



Expect a height around 1.20m. The smell will be very special with the fruitiness of the Grapefruit combined with the black hash odor of the ICE. Delicious sweet, deep pink grapefruit taste with a hint of banana and an earthy undertone.